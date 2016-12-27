The Ridgefield Press

Marge Roy Woonton, class of 1960

By The Ridgefield Press on December 27, 2016 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Marge Roy WoontonMarge Roy Woonton

Marge Roy Woonton, a member of the class of 1960 at Ridgefield High School, died on Dec. 1.

She was born Jan. 2, 1942 in Danbury to William and Margaret Roy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Roger Woonton.

She is survived by her children, Todd Woonton (Sandy of Parkland, Marc Woonton (Kelly) of Boca Raton, and Matt Woonton (Dominique) of Parkland; grandchildren, Dustin, Casey, Giana, Ryan, Taylor, and Lillie; and twin sister Mimi Jeannont of Edmond, Okla., and brother, Ike Roy of Jupiter, Fla.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Ashe County Sharing Center Inc, P.O. Box 334, West Jefferson, NC 28694 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org

