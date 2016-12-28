ROARings: Mars is out of this world

He might not be from another planet, but Mars is one cosmic cat.

It is that round-ish face that will grab your attention. Mars appears to be a mix, with possibly some British Shorthair traits in personality and looks.

Mars, a young 9, is the perfect companion with a quiet manner. You couldn’t find a sweeter or more affectionate cat. He has been in a home for his entire life, and because he is so even-tempered, enjoys meeting new people and gets along with other cats. He is very loyal and is devoted to all members of the family. He is looking forward to finding comfort in a new home.

His black fur is absolutely luxurious. He is up to date on all necessary vaccinations and has been neutered.

Mars likes people of all ages, but if you happen to be a “senior,” find out about our “Senior for a Senior” program.

Visit the website of the ROAR-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter at roar-ridgefield.org for information about adoptable cats and dogs, volunteer opportunities, and holiday hours.