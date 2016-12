April Rodriguez, RVNA community health and wellness nurse, will be teaching a Red Cross babysitting course for those 11 and older. Participants will earn a Red Cross babysitter’s training certificate. The three-part course will be held Jan. 3 to 5 from 3 to 5:30 at RVNA, 27 Governor Street.

The fee is $90. Babysitter’s manual is an additional $10 for those interested. Space is limited to 10 students. To register, call RVNA at 203-438-5555.