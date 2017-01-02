Claire Celestine to wed Daniel Lorusso

Paul and Virginia Fitzpatrick have announced the engagement of their daughter, Claire Celestine, to Daniel Patrick Lorusso, son of Cathy and Charles Lorusso of Ridgefield. Both are 2008 graduates of Ridgefield High School.

Ms. Fitzpatrick attended Merrimack College and is currently employed by Greenwich Payment Advisors as a client services manager working in Rye, N.Y. Mr. Lorusso graduated from Nichols College and works in Stamford for Indeed as a senior account specialist.

A fall 2017 wedding in Ridgefield is planned.