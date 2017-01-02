The Ridgefield Press

Lise Rosenberger, Capt. Hamilton to wed

By The Ridgefield Press on January 2, 2017 in Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Lise Rosenberger and Capt. Wells Hamilton.

Former First Congregational Church Senior Minister Dale Rosenberger has announced the engagement of his daughter, Lise Rosenberger, to Wells Hamilton, son of Paige Hamilton of Austin, Texas, and Brock Hamilton of Ridgefield. Ms. Rosenberger is also the daughter of the late Patty Rosenberger.

Ms. Rosenberger, a graduate of Middlebury College, is an executive recruiter for Investment Banking with Choi & Burns in New York, N.Y. Mr. Hamilton, a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, is a United States Marine Corps captain in Cherry Point, N.C., where he is a tactical jet pilot.

A January wedding is planned.

