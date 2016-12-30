The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Education Foundation: Grant cycle has begun

By The Ridgefield Press on December 30, 2016 in Community, Happenings, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Education Foundation has announced that the 2016 grant cycle has begun.

Ridgefield teachers and educators may submit grants to get funding for programs that “support critical thinking and the growth of 21st century skills,” the foundation says.

The foundation awards grants for classroom projects, teacher professional development or innovative technologies beyond the scope of the operating budget.  

“We are proud of the grants made to date,” said Pam Banks, foundation president.

The foundation has updated its grant application and revised the timing of the grant cycle to better align with the district’s budget cycle and curriculum planning.

The foundation will now offer grants for professional development on a rolling basis throughout the year.

Past projects include an elementary school-level e-book collection, STEM-based physics lab stations, and iPads for science lab tables, as well as sponsorship of a multi-district teacher symposium, Googleposium.  

