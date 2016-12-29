Students pose questions to economist Nicholas Perna

Economist Nicholas Perna, a longtime Ridgefielder, visited the 125 students at Ridgefield High School studying AP Economics (macroeconomics and microeconomics) to discuss the upcoming Federal Reserve Bank decision concerning interest rates. Perna is an adviser to Webster Financial Corp. and has formerly worked for the New York Federal Reserve Bank and General Electric. The students were eager to ask numerous questions concerning the economy and President-elect Trump.

Perna was confident that the Federal Reserve Bank was going to raise rates. He said, “It was time and very much expected.” He said we were close to the natural rate of unemployment and GDP has increased at a moderate rate. The interest rate hike will not affect the economy immediately but more into the future. Mr. Perna foresees higher rates in 2017. When you look at the 10-year bond we see that it has increased from 1½% to 2½%. Students wondered why there is a need for an interest rate increase. He explained to the students that this is like when the police have their radar on. If the police catch you speeding, it is too late. The Fed does not want to play catch-up. They want to steer the economy with care and diligence.

One student asked why the Federal Reserve raised rates only once. Perna explained that there were risks in the global markets such as Brexit, issues with the Italian banks and wages really had not increased very much. The Fed wanted to see wages increase and also wanted to see self-sustaining growth in the U.S.

Students asked about the effect of Trump on the economy. Perna explained how members of the Federal Reserve Board will be ending their terms by 2018. Mr. Trump will have an opportunity to replace them. “This will have huge near-term implications,” Perna said.

Students asked whether there was another bubble in the economy and compared it to the 2008 recession. Perna assured them this is not the case. He reviewed the circumstances which led to the recession of 2008. There are now controls in place that would prevent this from happening. He discussed the Dodd-Frank bill and the many programs of the Federal Reserve Bank. He also assured them that the Fed can control the trillions of dollars as a result of the QE program.

Many of the students follow the stock market and are amazed at its growth since the election. Mr. Perna confirms that the market has done well because of the banking sector, anticipation of regulations which might be rolled back, along with corporate taxes rates being cut and the future of dividends for investors. When asked if this will last, Perna smiled and said that only time will tell.

The students had a special experience in listening to Mr. Perna speak about the U.S. economy and the Federal Reserve Bank policies. They continued the discussion in their classes. Perna has come to Ridgefield High School many times to discuss the U.S. economy and European policy decisions.

Submitted by Theresa Fischer