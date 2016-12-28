The Ridgefield Press

Happening: Chronic pain discussion group

Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association is forming a chronic pain discussion group that will meet every Thursday for six weeks beginning Jan. 12 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the caregiver support room at RVNA, 27 Governor Street.

Margarita Garces-Shapiro, RVNA community health and wellness nurse, will explore the causes of different types of pain, what relief efforts are available, what alternative modalities are used for pain, and what the latest research offers for pain sufferers. Sign up in advance by calling RVNA at 203-438-5555 for the free program.

