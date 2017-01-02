Diabetes prevention focus of RVNA program

A program to reduce the incidence of type 2 diabetes is being offered at the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association beginning in February.

The program, offered by the Regional YMCA of Western Connecticut, will meet on Tuesdays starting Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. or 6:30 p.m.

The program consists of 16 weekly sessions and three sessions every other week during the first six months, followed by six monthly sessions in the second six months.

The goals are to reduce body weight by 7% and to increase physical activity to 150 minutes per week during the first half of the program.

The program will be led by Barbara Newland, RVNA’s director of community health and wellness.

Information sessions will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 11 and 6:30 at the RVNA.

Registration is required for the information sessions.

Lisa O’Connor, Regional YMCA program coordinator, available at 203-775-4444, ext. 135, or [email protected], has more information.