Cooking for Picasso talk at St. Stephen’s

The author of Cooking for Picasso, Camille Aubray, will be a guest speaker at a coffee hosted by the International Club on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 10 to noon in the South Hall of St. Stephen’s Church. Her novel was chosen by People Magazine as one of its “best new books of 2016.”

Aubray, who lives in Redding, will talk about research she did for the book and read excerpts, followed by Q&A. Books on the Common will have copies available for purchase and signing.

The International Club, based in Ridgefield, draws members from nearby towns in Connecticut and New York. Current members have lived in 41 different countries, and are either foreign-born or have lived outside the United States for at least one year. More information on the club may be found at theinternationalclub.org