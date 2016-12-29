Couple to receive Visionary Award

Sally and Rudy Ruggles will receive the Hope H. Swenson Visionary Award at the Ridgefield Library’s annual Great Expectations gala April 22.

Sally Ruggles was the original owner of Books on the Common. “She helped nurture a love of books and reading through her dedicated and thoughtful readers’ advisory and customer service — all this at a time when big-box stores were de-personalizing the book business,” said Chris Nolan, outgoing library director.

Rudy Ruggles began his career as a physicist with IBM and moved into national security affairs as president of the Hudson Institute. He has held advisory and leadership positions at the Morgan Library in New York City and the Newberry Library in Chicago and has advised the library over the years. He is active with the Ridgefield Coalition Against Substance Abuse, which he co-founded with First Selectman Rudy Marconi.