Benton exhibits in Bangladesh gallery

Benton monoprint.

Ridgefield artist Suzanne Benton has been accepted into the 17th Asian Art Biennale. Benton is one of 171 international artists from 51 countries selected for the exhibition. This year marks a first for organizers to accept the works of global artists to hang alongside Bangladeshi masters.

Benton’s three monoprints, The Recipient, Profile, and Alone, are on display through December at the National Art Gallery of Bangladesh, Shilpakala Academy, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Benton has exhibited in more than 200 solo shows and is known as a metal mask maker and mask performance artist, printmaker, painter, lecturer, and workshop leader.

