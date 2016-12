A group of Ridgefield hikers completed a 50-mile rim-to-rim-to-rim hike of the Grand Canyon from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. The group, from left, consisted of Eric Presby, Mike Matson (Brookfield), Bill Doty, Brendan Hutchings, Mike Lockwood, Gregg Hutchings, and, bottom, Bob Gelb.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement