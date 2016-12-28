Frame Barn names winning photo entries

Men Fishing in the Fog by Phil Goldberg was the winning entry in the Frame Barn’s fall photo contest, announced Dec. 8.

The contest, which had more than 40 submissions on Facebook and email, was judged by Mary Harold and Ralph Baskin.

Goldberg received a $500 gift certificate. Second place, with a $100 gift certificate, went to Erin Hanlon with her Mirrored Foliage, and in third place, with a $50 gift certificate, was Elizabeth Tillett with Gorgeous Baby. Honorable mentions went to Sean McEvoy, Patrick Locke, Peter Wilcha, and Jennie Carr.

Harold is a professional photographer and current board member at the Ridgefield Guild of Artists, and Baskin is co-founder, with Harold, of the Shutterbugs photography group at the Ridgefield Library.

“The event was a tremendous success,” said Bill Young, owner Frame Barn. “We met a lot of talented, local amateur photographers, and I didn’t envy the judges. They had a very tough decision to make.”