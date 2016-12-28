Looking Back: Hot take-out and cold turkey

Town Planner Oswald Inglese hoped 25 years ago that a new Chinese restaurant, providing both sit-down and take-out service, could be part of an effort to invigorate the commercial village, the Dec. 26, 1991, Press reported.

“It was my intention … to attract people downtown by quality stores, by quality restaurants, and by a variety of food options,” Inglese said. “Some people in the general public and members of the [Planning and Zoning] Commission have indicated that they have already seen the effect of that with Subway.” The Mandarin House was seeking permission to open in the Grand Union (now CVS) shopping center.

Frank Serfilippi, head of the public services/highway department, was named town employee of the year.

Novelist Mary-Ann Tirone Smith was teaching in the Young Writers Institute, a pilot program in Hartford. “It doesn’t matter what color you are or how much money you have,” she said. “Writing is a skill that crosses every line.”

In the People profile that week, Aldo “Squash” Travaglini, longtime owner of Squash’s News Store on Main Street, revealed that the origin of his unusual nickname came from the owner of Bissell’s drug store, where both he and a brother worked back in the 1920s. “One day, Mr. Carboni, the owner, asked [brother] Eugene what he had for lunch. … ‘Well,’ said my brother, ‘I had squash.’ For some reason Mr. Carboni thought that was funny. It probably was an odd thing to have for lunch. ‘Squash, squash,’ Mr. Carboni said all afternoon. And from that day on, he’d call, ‘Squash, come here.’ When my brother left, the name just carried on with me.”

Debbie Roche, vice president of the Village Bank, was using her computer skills to help the Ridgefield Job Network and Career Transition Support Group.

50 Years ago

The headline on the top of the front page of the Dec. 29, 1966, Press told it all: “Town Crew Works 24 Hours in Christmas Snow Storm; Power Failure Ruins Turkeys.”

More than 2,000 CL&P customers were blacked out around 2:30 Christmas afternoon as the storm, with high winds and at least eight inches of snow, gave Ridgefield a very white Christmas.

F. Meffley Jr. of Lewis Drive was named chairman of the Branchville School Building Committee, in charge of having the school built by the fall of 1968.

Two bands, Doc Halliday and the Patients, and The Livin End, were scheduled to play for the Boys Club hop that Friday for junior high students.

Actress Jessie Royce Landis (Mrs. J.F.R. Seitz) of Old Branchville Road was about to begin rehearsals for the Louis Auchincloss play “The Club Bedroom,” to open in mid-January in Greenwich Village.

Harold A. Mead was seeking a zoning variance to use the old Twin Lakes Restaurant building (now the Golf-Art shop) on Route 7 as a training center for Benrus employees. Benrus was building its new headquarters and factory about a half-mile north.

St. Mary’s decided to have a lay Board of Education for its school. Members would be chosen soon, said Msgr. James J. McLaughlin.

“Long hair, mini-skirts, tight pants, eye shadow, and other aspects of personal appearance have been found to be the major source of irritation and disagreement between youth and adults,” a Tufts University survey of five selected New England communities disclosed. One of those surveyed communities was neighboring Wilton, The Press reported.

—J.S.