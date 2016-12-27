Ruth Grad turns 100

Only 0.0173% of people ever reach 100 years old. Ruth Grad is almost there. On Dec. 27, Grad, who lives in Ridgefield with her daughter Susan Benerjee and her son-in law, will celebrate her birthday with her two children, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Already having had two October birthday parties, she will also have party days on Christmas and Hanukah this year.

Although she has no official birth certificate — her records were burned in a municipal fire in Philadelphia — the family has determined that Grad is 100 by her school records. It also makes no real difference to them as to her age, as no family could be more proud of a matriarch than they are of their mother.

Being brought up on the lower East Side of New York, Grad had a difficult time as a young girl. She lost her mother to cancer at age 7 and then was brought up by a mean stepmother with mean stepsisters. “I lived the Cinderella story,’’ said Grad, “and at the end I had a fairy tale ending with my wonderful husband, Jack, and my family.”

When you look at Grad you see a woman of elegance, grace and sophistication. She is always magnificently dressed when she goes out in one of her remarkable handmade sweaters that she designs without any patterns. Her sweater designs are so intricate and different and her sweaters would cost hundreds of dollars if they were for sale. They have been on display at Founders Hall. Grad has always worked with her hands, sewing, knitting and painting.

“In my lifetime I have knitted thousands of individual baby sweaters for my friends’ children and grandchildren,” she said.

Grad did not take up painting until her 60s, and as with her sewing, had no training whatsoever. She just seemed to have a gift to do lifelike portraits, beautiful landscapes and anything that captured her fancy. Before coming to Ridgefield, Grad lived in Florida with her husband and had an exhibit at the clubhouse where they were members. Now her paintings are in every room of the Benerjee house.

Being a very smart but poor woman, Grad had to go to work early in her life and then went on to get her GED certification. From there she went to a two-year college so that she could get a job as an executive secretary for the principal in an elementary school on Long Island. She loved working in the schools and was the best speller anyone had ever known. Even today at age 100, there is hardly a word she is not able to spell.

Throughout her life, Grad has always been involved in helping others and following her Jewish faith. Her daughter remembers, “My mother would make the best apple pies for sale at Hadassah meetings and she always made extra ones for the family. She also loved to play mah-jongg with her friends and made the best pineapple/cherry treats. We always encouraged her to have mah-jongg at our house and keep baking for the Hadassah.”

Later in life, Grad would devote most of her time to raising money for a cure for cancer. She was always coming up with ideas on how to raise money and running special events for the cause. Community service has been very much a part of Grad’s life both as a young woman and as a senior citizen.

Grad could do many things, but she could not sing. “My father owned a toy company by trade, but also loved to entertain. He was a wonderful singer and a comedian. He used my mother in some of his comedy skits and she loved it. She would get all dressed up in a beautiful handmade gown and sit on the top of a grand piano, looking like she was a great singer. Then she would sing Lovin’ That Man of Mine in the deepest, raspiest voice ever. She got more laughs than my father. He also loved to dress her up as the most ugly beauty queen pageant entry and bring her gales of laughter. Although my mother was a great beauty, she had no problem not taking herself too seriously.”

Today, Grad is still extremely active for a woman her age. She loves to socialize and goes to Founders Hall for Friday tea and to play bingo with a very special grande dame group. One, Mary, died recently at 104. Grad is now the oldest member of the group. Two others, Rose and Ann, are merely 96. They all have a good time together.

Grad has had her health issues and many of them were severe, but as her daughter said, “My mom is the bounce-back kid. You just can’t count her out.”

Since Grad is hard of hearing and can’t see well enough to read, she loves to play with her daughter’s dog, Jack, work on her banana word puzzles (very much like Scrabble), and take part in whatever activities come along. She can hold a conversation, walks with the aid of a walker and has the posture and poise of a much younger woman.

When asked what keeps her going, Grad said, “I like to do things. I am active. I never watched much television and I don’t like to talk on the phone. I also did all the driving in the family, as my husband did not drive.”

When asked what she is the most proud of, Grad said, “My wonderful family.”

Grad realizes how fortunate she is to have been living in the home of her daughter for the last three years. Her daughter and son-in-law, who is of Indian descent, believe that you keep the elders in the home and treat them respectfully. She loves being taken to Founders Hall, and to Bernard’s on special dining occasions. She still loves classical music and having her family surrounding her.

When Grad was born, women did not even have the right to vote. She is proud to now have a photo of herself not only voting with her absentee ballot but also being able to vote for the first possible woman president. This was an important milestone in her life.