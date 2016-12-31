Letter: To those who got two Rides letters

To the Editor:

On behalf of Rides for Ridgefield and the many Ridgefield residents who benefit from our services, I want to thank all those who have supported us throughout 2016, particularly those responding to our current annual appeal. Since each year we all seem to receive more and more requests from so many worthy causes, we at Rides are especially grateful for your generosity.

During this year’s appeal, some residents have received multiple letters from us. We apologize for this redundant mail. In preparing the mailing we did our best to eliminate duplicates and to remove similar names going to the same address but we missed quite a few. Please know we are very careful about spending money and recognize the cost of these extra letters. We will continue to edit our contact list to correct this situation.

Several residents have let us know about their multiple letters and we are using their feedback to update our contact list. If you have received extra letters and would like to let us know, please do so. We appreciate your input

Once again, thank you to all our riders, drivers, volunteers, and supporters. Rides for Ridgefield would not be able to help Ridgefield seniors and mobility-challenged residents without you!

Margaret Thompson

Chair, Development Committee