Letter: Commercial uses few in residential zones

By The Ridgefield Press on December 31, 2016 in Business, Community, Letters, People · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Last week’s Press contained a “correction” statement regarding Mountainside’s application to Planning & Zoning to expand the special exceptions allowed in a residential zone to include a 24-hour substance abuse rehabilitation facility. Mountainside’s target is 162 Old West Mountain Road.

The correction statement is perhaps misleading — it reads as follows: The “Press … incorrectly suggested that commercial businesses are not currently allowed in residential zones. There are many approved commercial uses in residential zones.” The presence of “many” within the statement implies that a vast array of businesses are allowed in residential neighborhoods, which is simply not the case.

In fact, the scope of non-residential uses allowed in residential zones is very limited, and includes only the following: municipal or government, institutional (museums, educational, philanthropic, religious), recreational, public utility, cemeteries, day care, and equestrian facilities.

As is clear from what is currently allowed, the uses are unique and are limited to those that will not alter the character of the residential neighborhood. Mountainside’s proposed exception will change the fabric of the immediate neighborhood with the potential for increased traffic, density, safety, and privacy concerns.

The need for facilities such as Mountainside’s is not necessarily in question, only its target location in the middle of an RAAA neighborhood.

Misconceptions run rampant, and the public deserves to be accurately informed about the severe impact the Mountainside proposal will have if it is approved, and the gravity of the precedent it would establish for Ridgefield.  

Residents interested in learning more should attend the public hearing on Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School.  

I personally believe that we must protect the bucolic nature of our town, and preserve the special place where we live. I personally have found the following site to be particularly informative: www.PreserveRidgefield.com

Jonathan Sucato

