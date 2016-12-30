The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Town should hire downtown manager

December 30, 2016

To the Editor:

With our beautiful Main Street dressed in its holiday finest, it’s hard to recognize its precarious situation. But if we do not act soon — and hiring the proposed “downtown manager” is a vital first step — we are at risk of losing our most precious asset.

Internet-age economics, creeping first-floor office space and motor-vehicle mayhem are threatening to make our downtown less attractive to shoppers and visitors. We need to protect first-floor retail. We need to manage traffic flow and parking. We need to promote downtown as a destination for residents and out-of-towners.

The best place to start is by hiring a person to oversee this effort, as Rudy Marconi has proposed. Someone who will not only recruit retail and business tenants but help curate Main Street as an attraction. Who will not only have a hand in traffic and parking but in real, long-term, vision-driven planning.

Let’s not be shortsighted. Our downtown is what attracted most of us who were not born here (and helped retain most of us who were). It’s where we shop and gather and celebrate. It’s what makes Ridgefield Ridgefield. Let’s hire a downtown manager and start protecting it.

Dave Goldenberg

