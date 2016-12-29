Letter: League celebrates Alice Paul Day Jan. 10

To the Editor:

On Jan. 10, First Selectman Rudy Marconi will be the guest speaker at the Ridgefield League of Women Voters’ Alice Paul Day celebration. Mr. Marconi will be speaking about the State of Ridgefield.

Ridgefielder Alice Paul was one of the most influential women in America leading the successful fight for women’s right to vote and championing equal rights for women through most of the 20th Century. In 2011, Mr. Marconi declared Alice Paul Day in honor of her accomplishments and 30 years of residence in Ridgefield. In addition to talking about the state of the town at the celebration, Mr. Marconi will present the league with an Alice Paul Day proclamation.

So mark your calendars for Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 10:30 a.m. at Town Hall’s lower-level conference room and join the league for coffee and conversation. It’s a great opportunity to relax on a cold winter morning with friends and learn more about what is happening in Ridgefield. The event is free and open to the public.

The league is proud to sponsor this event and many more in 2017 that educate, inform (and entertain!) our fellow community members about issues important to them and the league.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization of women and men that encourages active participation in government and voting.

Marilyn P. Carroll

President