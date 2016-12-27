Letter: Magnificent music at winter concert

To the Editor:

I recently had the pleasure of attending the Ridgefield High School winter concert featuring the concert band and symphonic orchestra. The level of the performance by both groups was so outstanding that if you closed your eyes you would never imagine that you were hearing 14- through 17-year-old students!

I encourage everyone to plan on attending the spring concert and to bring your younger children! Many kids who are just starting out with an instrument in the fourth or fifth grade abandon music too soon. Letting them hear what they can achieve musically in just a few short years can truly inspire them to stick with it and work toward the goal of being in one of these amazing groups.

Many students (and parents) feel that choosing orchestra or band as an elective in high school is not practical when there are more academic pursuits to choose from. However, being in a music program in high school rounds out your college applications and shows a high level of dedication, responsibility and time management skills. (This is not an “easy A!”)

These students do not achieve this level of performance ability on their own. It takes parent involvement and it takes a strong and talented leader. RHS is truly fortunate to have Michael McNamara as their music director. Mr. “Mac” spends countless hours with these young musicians preparing them and nurturing them in their love of music. Mr. Mac works tirelessly with our children to bring out the best in each of them. He teaches them responsibility and accountability, leadership skills and confidence. What more could you ask for in a teacher of any subject? Heartfelt thanks to him for his dedication to our young musicians!

Lisa M. Bua