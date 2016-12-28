Letter: Amending zone would set dangerous precedent

To the Editor:

A proposal was recently submitted to the Planning & Zoning Commission to grant an amendment to zoning regulations allowing a for-profit commercial business to operate in the heart of our residential neighborhood. This amendment seems to maximize profits for a single property owner with no regard to its impact on the surrounding neighborhood.

Why does this matter to residents outside the West Mountain area? Arbitrarily amending the RAAA zone would set a very dangerous precedent for the entire town. We all rely on our elected officials to act prudently and in the best interests of all residents, not just a select few (or in this case, one). This particular amendment would result in the exact opposite of what the P&Z Commission’s own town plan envisions.

No one is questioning the need for more substance abuse facilities in the greater New York area, but that is not the point. The point is that we already have commercial zones established throughout town. There is absolutely no need to place a commercial business in the heart of a residential neighborhood.

Mary Ellen Battipaglia