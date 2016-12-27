The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Ridgefield generosity

By The Ridgefield Press on December 27, 2016 in Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor: 

’Twas 12 days before Christmas —

I headed to Kohl’s

(To make an exchange of my gloves was the goal),

When what to my wondering eyes should appear

But a hallway of seniors from front to the rear!

We “regular customers” were soon ushered in

To an alternate register where the line was more thin.

As I handed my gloves o’er the counter I said,

“My it’s busy today” to a lady in red.

She smiled and then said, “Don’t you know of this day

And the generous Ridgefield resident who pays

For the seniors to have a holiday trip

With two hundred dollars to spend in a clip.

One at Stop & Shop and this one at Kohl’s

To lighten the hearts of those growing old?”

How my own heart was lifted by blessings passed on!

“Thank you so much,” I whispered,

“His spirit lives on.”

Linda Accuosti

