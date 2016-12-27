Letter: Ridgefield generosity

To the Editor:
’Twas 12 days before Christmas —
I headed to Kohl’s
(To make an exchange of my gloves was the goal),
When what to my wondering eyes should appear
But a hallway of seniors from front to the rear!
We “regular customers” were soon ushered in
To an alternate register where the line was more thin.
As I handed my gloves o’er the counter I said,
“My it’s busy today” to a lady in red.
She smiled and then said, “Don’t you know of this day
And the generous Ridgefield resident who pays
For the seniors to have a holiday trip
With two hundred dollars to spend in a clip.
One at Stop & Shop and this one at Kohl’s
To lighten the hearts of those growing old?”
How my own heart was lifted by blessings passed on!
“Thank you so much,” I whispered,
“His spirit lives on.”
Linda Accuosti