Rides for Ridgefield elects new officers

By The Ridgefield Press on December 27, 2016 in Community, Happenings, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

Margaret Thompson, right, outgoing chair of Rides for Ridgefield, welcomes her successor, Alice Kenny, next to Thompson. Other officers elected are, from left, Lynette Mathias, secretary, Pat McPike, treasurer, and David Smith, vice chair.

The board of directors of Rides for Ridgefield elected new officers at its Dec. 8 board meeting. Accepting three-year terms were Alice Kenny, chair, David Smith, vice chair, Pat McPike, treasurer, and Lynette Mathias, secretary.

Kenny succeeds Margaret Thompson, a co-founder of Rides for Ridgefield and its chair since 2013. Kenny had been chair of Rides’ development committee, which oversees fund raising, and Thompson replaces her in that position.

McPike had been a member of the finance committee, and she replaces Grace Weber, also a Rides co-founder, as treasurer. Mathias continues as secretary.

