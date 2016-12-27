Rides for Ridgefield elects new officers

The board of directors of Rides for Ridgefield elected new officers at its Dec. 8 board meeting. Accepting three-year terms were Alice Kenny, chair, David Smith, vice chair, Pat McPike, treasurer, and Lynette Mathias, secretary.

Kenny succeeds Margaret Thompson, a co-founder of Rides for Ridgefield and its chair since 2013. Kenny had been chair of Rides’ development committee, which oversees fund raising, and Thompson replaces her in that position.

McPike had been a member of the finance committee, and she replaces Grace Weber, also a Rides co-founder, as treasurer. Mathias continues as secretary.