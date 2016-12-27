Scroggins, Keeler Tavern winners in Garden Club’s contest

Lisa Scroggins of Mamanasco Road was the homeowner winner of the Ridgefield Garden Club’s holiday door decorating contest in judging completed Dec. 8 and 14.

The business winner was the Keeler Tavern Museum.

Second in the home division was Alyson Rappaport of Old Branchville Road, and third was Emabel Gund of Indian Cave Road.

Second business winner was Craig’s Fine Jewelry and third was Nancy O Knitting Studio.

Begun in 1937, the holiday door decorating contest was run by the Conservation Committee of the Ridgefield Garden Club with a view to making the town more festive in December.

Decorators use natural plant materials — fruits and vegetables, berries, seedpods, pinecones, and boughs. The tradition continued annually until 1969 and returned in 2014. The garden club has been in operation since 1914.