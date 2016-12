Actor John Salvatore will be teaching a yoga class at Bikram Yoga Ridgefield on Jan. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Salvatore just completed a nine-year run as an actor in the show Jersey Boys in Las Vegas and uses yoga to keep “mentally focused and present onstage.” He is also a certified Bikram yoga instructor. He will also be teaching a master class at Bikram yoga in Danbury on Jan. 26.