Union Savings names Maguire branch manager

Union Savings Bank has announced the appointment of Jill M. Maguire as assistant vice president and senior branch manager of the bank’s Ridgefield branch, 100 Danbury Road.

Most recently a retirement planning specialist at Danbury-based Matson Financial Advisors, Maguire spent 18 years at Fairfield County Bank, where she held the titles of branch manager and business development officer.

A University of Connecticut graduate and Ridgefield resident, she is a member of the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Ridgefield Rotary Club, where she has served as president.