It is with profound sadness to announce the passing of our beautiful mother and grandmother, Marilyn Davis. Marilyn was the most devoted mother to her twin daughters Donna Schmerzler and Sharron Taussig, and her four grandchildren, Isabella, Emily, Matthew and Alexandra. Her elegance and class were only surpassed by her devotion to her family. Her fight in life to overcome many obstacles was an example of her strength, commitment, determination and love of life. All those that were lucky enough to know her, and be loved by her, knew her sense of humor, strength, grace, optimism, and astounding beauty until the end; this will never be forgotten. She taught us that kindness, laughter and being surrounded by family is the solution for those things which we cannot change. Marilyn will be reunited with her beloved father, mother and two sisters in heaven forever. We will deeply miss you and think of you every day.

