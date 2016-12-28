Advisory council partners with Ridgefield Boys & Girls Club

The Ridgefield Advisory Council, an organization formed under the auspices of the Chamber of Commerce, turned one year old this summer.

The group, local entrepreneurs and professionals, provides resources to assist businesses and individuals in a variety of ways, including preparing for retirement, opening a business, or caring for aging relatives.

The council partners with the Ridgefield Boys & Girls Club. At the regional Boys & Girls Club Keystone conference this year, the Ridgefield Keystone Club received two awards for program excellence in career preparation. One of the programs was conducted in partnership with the Ridgefield Advisory Council.

Council members regularly attend such community events as Summerfest and the Love Your Local Business showcase.

The council plans additional events with the Boys & Girls Club, including a combined career, seminar, and networking night on Feb. 1.

More information on the council is available from the Chamber of Commerce.