Ridgefield Neighborhood Preservation Alliance: Drug rehab facility will not benefit residents

Ridgefield Neighborhood Preservation Alliance, a group of residents concerned about the possible opening of a drug rehabilitation facility on Old West Mountain Road, submitted the following to The Press in advance of next Tuesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing at East Ridge Middle School:

At first glance, having a Drug and Alcohol Rehab Center in Ridgefield seems like a fitting concept for a town that understands how addictions, particularly opioid dependency, can destroy lives. In fact, it was reported that in 2015 there were two drug related deaths in Ridgefield and in 2016, another under investigation. According to the Center for Disease control, states with statistically significant increases in drug overdose death rates from 2014 to 2015 included Connecticut.

But opponents to a proposed zone change allowing Mountainside, a for-profit enterprise, to have a special permit at the expense of its residents say it is too large a price to pay for a facility that would benefit only the very elite, and not the majority of Ridgefield residents. Mountainside describes it as a luxury resort with clinical oversight and has said its fees would be upwards of $60,000/month and insurance would not be accepted.

Opponents cite that statistically these types of zone changes lower property values by up to 17% and proclaim that it is not right to take money out of the pockets of residents in favor of putting it in the pockets of a for profit company that can be located anywhere. Opponents also say that zoning laws are put in place to protect the residents and making such a change would set a bad precedent.

“We’ve already heard rumblings from people uncomfortable with going forward on home purchases they had serious interests in,” said Chip Neumann, of Neumann Real Estate. “In fact, I have a buyer from the past few days who has strong interest in a home close by, but hesitant on putting in an offer as well. The protection of our residential zoning laws is paramount when it comes to attracting people to Ridgefield.”

Mountainside is owned 100% by Artemis Partners, a New York based boutique private equity company. In November, they submitted a zone text amendment to the Planning and Zoning Commission to allow Extended Residence Care Facilities (by special permit) to operate in the RAAA zone (a residential zone of three acres).

The property in question includes the former Vaughn estate known as Sunset Hall and borders on both Old West Mountain Road and Round Lake Road. In the early 1950s, IBM viewed Sunset Hall as a potential location for a corporate country club, but the local zoning committee did not allow it.

Currently, over 400 residents have signed petitions asking Planning and Zoning to deny the application.

The Ridgefield Neighborhood Preservation Alliance (RNPA), a group opposing the applications went live with their website (www.preserveridgefield.com) on Monday December 19. The site goal is to provide accurate information for residents. It has links to petitions and information on how residents can voice their concerns. There is also a fact sheet with links to sources that help residents separate fact from fiction.

According to Catherine Neligan, a spokesperson for the RNPA, the fact sheet puts to rest the rumor circulating that allowing these zone changes would be an economic boost for the town. According to Al Garzi, tax assessor for the Town of Ridgefield, Sunset Hall is currently reflected in the tax assessment records as having a fair value of $4.76 million.

The current tax approximates $89,000. Because of the tax structure it is estimated that the tax revenue to the town might not exceed the taxes being paid right now as a residence.

“You can always argue that there will be more work for our contractors because Mountainside will renovate or add on. You can argue that there will be more people coming and going who might shop in town or even eat out. And that would be great, so why not find a commercial location already zoned for a for-profit enterprise? Why do this at the expense of residents who purchased their homes in good faith, believing that their greatest investment would be protected?” said Steven Gmelin, who lives on Round Lake Road.

“People might say that this is a NIMBY issue, but I disagree. Everyone, not just those on West Mountain Road, should be concerned about the precedent this could set. All of Ridgefield should be saying, ‘Not in my backyard, not in anyone’s backyard,’” said Byron Brooks, another member of the RNPA. “The Town’s 10-year plan of conservation and development recommends that we promote business development in appropriate areas. A residential neighborhood is not an appropriate area.”

“Let’s say ‘no’ to Mountainside, based on their choice of location and instead start a conversation about creating community resources to help our residents (and those from other nearby towns) with addiction prevention and struggles. Our first selectman, Rudy Marconi, has been deeply and sincerely involved in the very important substance abuse issue and I believe he is the right person to start this conversation, not an external, for-profit player, like Mountainside,” said Mrs. Neligan.

Arguments for and against the zone amendment will be heard by the Planning and Zoning Commission at 7:30 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School Tuesday, Jan. 3.

According to Joanne Meder, Director of Planning, there will be a sign-up sheet for anyone wishing to speak and that is the order in which they will be heard.

Those who have not signed up will be invited to speak after those who are already signed up have been heard.