Mountainside: Property values will not decline due to drug rehab facility

Mountainside, the drug addiction treatment and rehab center that’s applying for a facility on Old West Mountain Road, submitted the following to The Press in advance of next Tuesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing at East Ridge Middle School:

We wanted to take this opportunity to let the community know a little more about Mountainside and how serious we are about becoming active and invaluable members of the town of Ridgefield. We wanted to express our sincere gratitude to the outpouring of support for our project that we have received by so many Ridgefield residents. The passion and concerns that we are hearing about the project by some in the Ridgefield community are easy to understand. Taken at face value, what we are proposing can easily be misunderstood. And we respect the desire to defend the remarkable town and culture that you have collectively created from any potential threats to its foundational elements of safety, beauty and continued enrichment and enjoyment for all who live there and visit.

Our hope is to clarify some fundamental misperceptions about Mountainside, including its character and visibility in your town and the impact that it would have on the Ridgefield community.

Here are some important facts that we would like you all to understand:

Our clients are professionals that seek privacy and discretion: Our average client would be a professional greater than 40 years of age. These clients seek nothing but privacy and discretion and would go to another facility or forsake treatment if his or her confidentiality could not be assured.

Our top priority is seclusion: Our proposed location offers our clients the seclusion they need for recovery. We would not alter the footprint of the house, there would be no signage and we would ensure that the premises maintain their current fencing.

We seek a 17-Bed facility: Our intention is to have a 17-bed facility. Nothing more. Before the adjacent lot was identified, the 3 beds per acre were needed because of the existing acreage of the main facility. Our goal is 17 beds.

Our clients are transported with great discretion: Our clients would be first treated in our Canaan detox and then transferred in an unmarked car by Mountainside’s transportation team to Ridgefield.

Based on our track record, property values will not decline due to the facility: Property values in Canaan, surrounding our main facility, have actually appreciated smartly over the last ten years. In fact, property values have appreciated much more than properties away from our facility.

As far as our corporate reputation, you will find that our organization is beyond reproach. Mountainside was founded by a group of individuals in 1998 to provide evidenced-based care focused on the individual rather than a pre-determined ‘one size fits all’ treatment methodology.

Mountainside has built a reputation as a leader in the industry and maintained a course of relevant and thoughtful growth. In 2005 Mountainside was invited by the White House to meet with the nation’s top addiction experts in an effort to teach how Mountainside’s treatment program helped not only its clients, but its neighboring communities, and how its progressive approach to prevention and its support of local communities was able to bridge many historic and conventional chasms. All of Mountainside’s treatment programs are accredited with the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (“CARF”) and licensed by the State of Connecticut Department of Public Health

We put our clients first and foremost and help them in a comprehensive and compassionate recovery. The care we provide each of our clients is the type we would want our families to receive if they were ever in need. The people who work with us are treated like family and fully understand the importance of what we do. This thoughtful approach is one we apply to all of our business dealings as well, as the mark we wish to leave is a positive one in all our affairs. We see 162 Old West Mountain Road as being a private sanctuary for a select few individuals that require the privacy and seclusion it offers.

We welcome your questions and look forward to being your neighbor in the community. To that end, please feel free to contact us with any further comments or questions at [email protected]