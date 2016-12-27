The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield property transfers: Dec. 1-12

By Steve Coulter on December 27, 2016 in Business, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

Ten houses, three condominiums and a business property, worth a total of $9,249,000, changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between Dec. 1 and 12. The town received $18,797 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

100 Fieldcrest Drive: James and Lisa Carroll to Justin and Jennifer Vogel of Rochambeau Avenue, Dec. 1, $733,000.

2 Parley Lane: Robert Ebling to Dino Trevisani of New York, N.Y., Dec. 1, $775,000.

100 Fulling Mill Lane: William and Carolyn Ross to Joseph and Michelle Williams of Harrison, N.Y., Dec. 1, $525,000.

229 Mountain Road: Jeffrey Miller of Mopus Bridge Road to Adam and Chelsea Thatcher of Gilbert Street, Dec. 2, $500,000.

59 North Street: Yvonne Verbanic of Merritt Island, Fla., to Laurie Griffith, Dec. 5, $250,000.

4 Sugar Maple Lane (Fox Hill): Alice Nell Revocable Trust of Fairfield, Conn., to Silvia Gil-Wallin of Croton-On-Hudson, N.Y., Dec. 5, $202,000.

355 North Street: Margaret Slater to Diego and Erica Faccioli of Middle Village, N.Y., Dec. 5, $590,000.

59 Prospect St., Unit 4 (Wisteria Garden): Mark Pincus Revocable Trust et al. of North Kingstown, R.I., to Tayberry LLC, Dec. 6, $525,000.

426 Main Street: Barry Finch of Deer Hill Avenue, Danbury, Conn., to Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. of Greenwich, Conn., Dec. 8, $1,730,000.

309 Florida Hill Road: Valerie and Fred Grayson to Louise and Fred Tregaskis of Southbury, Conn., Dec. 8, $395,000.

64 Riverside Drive: Yvonne Mazzilli to Christopher and Kimberly O’Brien of Stamford, Conn., Dec. 9, $610,000.

127 Wilton Road East: Richard Duncan to Christian and Regina Distefano of Suffern, N.Y., Dec. 9, $599,000.

24A-C North Street: Ridgefield Modular Home Corp. of High Ridge Avenue to McNamara Family Limited Partnership of Danbury Road, Dec. 12, $1,140,000.

100 Silver Spring Road: Alexandre Kiazand to Ralph Antonacci Jr., Dec. 12, $675,000.

