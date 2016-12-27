Holy Thanksgiving will be held for Priscilla Sturges Kinner, 89, at 10:00 AM, Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the Church of the Holy Family, 4100 SE Wyoming Blvd, Casper, WY.

Priscilla was a longtime resident of Casper, WY when she passed away at the Kloefkorn Home, Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions.

She was born September 9, 1927 in Danbury CT raised in Ridgefield, CT. She later married Kenneth H. Kinner June, 30,1951 in the Ridgefield Congregational Church, to whom she was married for 65 years.

She graduated as a Registered Nurse from Roosevelt Hospital School of Nursing, New York City. After graduation, she practiced nursing in New York City and CT, supporting her husband while he completed his education at Trinity College in Hartford, CT.

During this time, her husband became a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, where they both enjoyed dances, music, fraternity parties and sporting events.

Later, they raised four sons of whom she was immensely proud.

She continued to practice nursing after they moved to Casper. She later became a purchasing agent at Wyoming Machinery Company for 25 years, where she made many fast friends.

She and her husband had a lifelong passion working alongside the Lakota, Arapaho, and Shoshone people. They assisted with bible schools and summer camps on several Native American reservations from 1962 to 1970. They continued their ministry serving with the people on the Wind River reservation after moving their family to WY in 1973. She helped her husband found The Church of the Holy Family in Casper, WY and The Church of the Morning Star in Ethete, WY.

Priscilla always loved watching sports, beginning in 1959 when her sons became involved in athletics. At Joel Barlow High School in Conn., she was made an honorary cheerleader by the cheerleading team for her enthusiasm. She faithfully followed her children and grandchildren at their sporting events and was an avid fan of the Casper College Thunderbirds.

She and her husband spent many happy hours building and enjoying their cabin in Centennial, WY. She also enjoyed knitting, making hundreds of hats for the people of the Wind River Reservation and the children of North Casper School.

She is survived by four sons: Mark (Tibbie) of Sheridan WY and their children Colter of Story, WY and Karlie (David) of Missoula, MT; Paul (Lorinda) of Casper, WY and their children Jon (Shelby) of Lakewood Co, Jennifer (Colby), Janelle (Chris) and Justin of Casper, WY; Steve (Julie) of Annandale, VA and their children Megan (AJ) of Oak Harbor, WA and Emily (Kees) of Bremmerton, WA; Chris (Charlotte) of Casper, WY and their children Ellen (Joe) of Chicago, IL, Ryan (Amber) and Stephen of Casper, WY and Amy (Mat) of Cuenca, Ecuador. She is also survived by 20 great grand children.

She was lovingly attended in her final days by her niece and close friend Holly Rinaldo of Raleigh, North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by a son, Kevin; her parents, Ernest and Esther Sturges, sister Sylvia Green and brother John Sturges.

Memorial donations may be made to The Church of the Holy Family, 6492 W. Riverside Terrace, Casper, WY 82604 or Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, 319 S. Wilson St, Casper, WY 82601