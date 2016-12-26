It’s “vacation week” in Connecticut but we’re not going to miss any news or Darien-New Canaan matchups.

We hope you had a good Christmas and/or are having a good Hanukah. And while we’ll feature an abbreviated “vacation week” broadcast schedule this final week of 2016, it’s packed full of top-notch Connecticut sports and news.

All of our studio shows but Coffee Break are off this week: Nutmeg Sports, The Drive, CT Pulse, Yankee Fisherman and HAN Arts & Leisure but you can find past episodes by clicking on the show names. But here’s the live programming planned for the week of Monday, Dec. 26, 2016:

Live Connecticut Sports: Our biggest broadcast in the 16-month history of HAN Network featured Darien and New Canaan’s undefeated football teams in the Turkey Bowl on Thanksgiving morning. The schools’ boys ice hockey teams take Connecticut’s biggest rivalry to the ice this week — and boys basketball makes its 2016-17 debut with a holiday tournament doubleheader:

Boys Ice Hockey: Darien (0-2-0) at New Canaan (2-0-0) Tuesday, 4 PM

Boys Basketball: Norwalk, Brien McMahon, Joel Barlow (Redding) and Capital Prep (Hartford) play in the Norwalk Holiday Tournament championship and consolation games, starting at 4 p.m. (subject to change). Thursday, 4 PM

Next week: We’ll have Bridgeport Central vs. Westhill boys basketball, Ridgefield vs. Stamford girls basketball and Norwalk vs. St. Joseph boys basketball. View the complete broadcast schedule here.

HAN On Demand: Connecticut girls basketball and ice hockey made up last week’s live action on HAN. You can watch Ridgefield host Fairfield Warde girls basketball and Greenwich vs. Stamford-Westhill-Staples girls ice hockey.

FCIAC Tour: Our trip throughout Fairfield County — to all 17 Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference schools — ends on Monday afternoon in New Canaan. Frank Granito, who has already conducted 138 FCIAC Tour interviews this season, will meet the Rams’ winter leaders. You can watch all the FCIAC Tour interviews here.

News and more

HAN News: Kate Czaplinski is still working hard this week to bring you the latest news from Fairfield County to Hartford. Weekdays, 11 AM

HAN Studio Programs: All of our regular shows, except Coffee Break are off for the holiday week. We’ll resume our regular schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Coffee Break: Kate will bring you the latest headlines late mornings on Coffee Break. Along with Kate, Frank Granito has the latest local sports and weather; and Donald Eng keeps everyone guessing with his history report. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 AM

Nutmeg Sports: Frank Granito talks Connecticut sports with those who compete and cover the big and little sports in southwestern Connecticut and beyond. Frank is joined four days a week by HAN reporters and editors, including Donald Eng, Kevin Coleman, Dave Stewart, Mike Suppe, Bill Bloxsom, Tim Murphy and more. Next Tuesday-Thursday, 2 PM

The Drive: Denise DiGrgioli’s motivational show returns this week. Denise’s show is about people, ideas and organizations that move us forward, consciously and mindfully. Next Tuesday, 12:30 PM

CT Pulse: Kate Czaplinski and Josh Fisher take a look at local government, politics and news. Guests include politicians, newsmakers, journalists and more. And HAN editorial cartoonist Doug Smith previews his work for our weekly newspapers and websites. Next Wednesday, 12:30 PM

Yankee Fisherman: Join John Kovach for a look at the world of fishing and conservation in and around Connecticut, New York and of New England. Next Thursday, 1 PM

HAN Arts & Leisure: Sally Sanders and Steve Coulter take a look at the local arts scene and more, including in-depth movie reviews with the Reel Dad, Mark Schumann, and guests that include performers, artists and organizers of Connecticut events. A&L is off until 2017

Next week

The HAN Network studios will be closed Friday, Dec. 30 through Monday, Jan. 2. Check out our broadcast schedule here.

