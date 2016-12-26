Ridgefield swims past Westhill in opener

With junior standout Kieran Smith leading the charge, the Ridgefield High boys swim team overwhelmed the Westhill/Stamford combined squad, 109-76, in the season opener for both teams last Tuesday in Stamford.

Smith won two individual events and swam on two first-place relays for the Tigers, who were ahead throughout the meet.

Smith triumphed in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:01.05 and also prevailed in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:55.91. He combined with Jared Nussbaum, Liam Riebling and Alex Burns to place first in the 200 medley relay (1:48.73), and teamed with Burns, Luke Hruska and Will Bryant on the first-place 400 freestyle relay (3:44.55).

Ridgefield also got individual victories from Nussbaum in the 200 freestyle (1:52.32), Riebling in the 100 butterfly (56.18), and Bryant in the 100 freestyle (53.50).

Hruska, Riebling, Trey O’Malley and Bryant joined forces to win the 200 freestyle relay for the Tigers in a time of 1:42.14.

Burns contributed second-place finishes in the 50 freestyle (24.79) and the 100 breaststroke (1:08.20). Also placing second for Ridgefield were Jimmy DeMatteo in the 200 IM (2:08.78), Hruska in the 100 butterfly (56.32), Nussbaum in the 500 freestyle (5:18.29), and Bryant in the 100 backstroke (1:00.96).

Brennan Ward and O’Malley each added a pair of third-place finishes. Ward was third in the 200 freestyle (1:54.94) and the 100 freestyle (1:00.52), while O’Malley was third in the 50 freestyle (25.87) and the 100 breaststroke (1:15.05).

Caitlin Inall finished third in the diving competition (202.25 points), and DeMatteo placed third in the 100 backstroke (1:02.79).

The Tigers also took third in all three relays: DeMatteo, O’Malley, Nick Jerome and Jackson Cashman in the 200 medley relay (1:59.02); Seth Boehle, Max Gagnon, Nick Bradley and Max Thilow in the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.52); and Gagnon, Jerome, Thilow and Ward in the 400 freestyle relay (4:17.86).

Notes: Ridgefield opened a 20-point lead, 33-13, after the first three events.

Four freshmen — Hruska, O’Malley, Thilow and Ward — were all competing in their first meet for the Tigers.

Westhill’s first-place finishes came in the 50 freestyle, the diving competition, the 100 backstroke, and the 100 breaststroke.

Ridgefield’s next meet is on the road against Darien on Jan. 4 at 3 p.m.