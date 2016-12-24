Truths, shared

A bright star on a dark night, and a child born. Lamps that kept burning.

The first night of Hanukah is Christmas Eve this year. They are holidays celebrated by two of the world’s great faiths, two of America’s great faiths. The beliefs may not all be the same, but the values are shared. One faith, after all, grew out of the other.

Over the centuries, deep, beautiful shared beliefs became obscured. Differences mounted. There were times when misunderstandings and fears — inevitable, perhaps — became magnified. And as human beings have darkness within them, as well as light, in troubled times people latched on to the differences. Unease with strangers became mistrust of the other. Power-seekers rallied the frightened around their hatreds. Dark seeds blossomed into persecutions. This has happened. There are places in the world, today, where people’s goodness is overwhelmed by their troubles, fears, desperation.

Not here, though. It couldn’t happen in a nation united not by ethnic ancestry but a shared dream of freedom — freedom of belief.

Still, take care. Darkness is always stirring. History has lessons to teach. People need to remember the important values, make sure society keeps its heart in the right place, protecting the weak, the defenseless, the undocumented.

Whatever faith we favor — or shrug off with an apologetic glance back at our grandparents — it’s our job as Americans to see that our nation remains a shelter of freedom, where different faiths thrive side by side, and all people keep their rights to worship, work, be families, live in their own way.

Kneel and sing on Christmas Eve. Light the menorah candles at sundown. Celebrate faith, and in your prayers bless also the beliefs of the others — Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Bahais, Sikhs, Confucians, humanists.

Different people have always defined what is sacred with their own stories. Still, the truths are shared. Faith. Understanding. Caring for the downtrodden, the homeless, the poor. Peace.

As long as strangers have wandered — hungry, tired — and heard “no room at the inn,” there have been gentler voices saying, “In this humble place, we keep our flock. You are welcome, come in.”

For the joys and burdens of being human are the same for all. People everywhere look skyward seeking strength, light candles in the dark, pray for peace, and greet with tearful wonder the gift of a newborn babe.