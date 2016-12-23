One up, three down for Ridgefield teams on busy Friday

On a four-game, pre-holiday afternoon, only one Ridgefield High team was able to register a victory.

That would be the RHS girls hockey team, which defeated Wilton, 2-0, for its first win of the young season at the Winter Garden Ice Arena in Ridgefield.

Olivia Alessandro had both goals for the Tigers (1-4), who had lost their first four games by a combined 23-2.

Alessandro’s second-period goal gave Ridgefield a 1-0 lead, and she added an insurance goal in the third period to end the scoring. Ciara Tonic and Zella Ertl each had one assist for the Tigers, who got a standout, shutout performance from goalie Micheala Gleeson.

The Ridgefield boys and girls basketball teams both lost games to Trumbull.

Playing at home, the RHS girls fell for the first time this season, 40-35, to unbeaten Trumbull.

The Eagles (4-0) were ahead throughout and took a 31-22 lead into the fourth quarter. But five straight free throws — three by Caroline Curnal and two by Grace Goodwin — helped Ridgefield (4-1) close within one point at 36-35 in the final minute. Trumbull then hit four consecutive free throws to hold off the Tigers and close out the road win.

Goodwin finished with 11 points for Ridgefield. Meaghan O’Hara added eight points and Julia Middlebrook had seven points.

In Trumbull, the RHS boys hoop team lost to the host Eagles, 65-55.

Trailing 29-23 at halftime, the Tigers outscored Trumbull, 22-18, in the third period to cut their deficit to two points, 47-45, going into the final eight minutes.

Trumbull (2-0) opened the fourth quarter with an 11-2 run to go ahead 58-47 before three-pointers from Brenden McNamara and Chris Longo sliced the Eagles’ lead to 58-53 with 2:03 to play. Trumbull then scored seven of the final nine points to seal the triumph.

McNamara had a game-high 18 points for the Tigers (0-2). James St. Pierre contributed 10 points, while Longo added nine points and Zach Esemplare had seven points.

“There were a lot of positives, but we’re too spurty in what we do,” said Ridgefield head coach Andrew McClellan. “I thought our attention to detail … we’re really struggling with our attention to detail. Trumbull is a good team and they’re better than us right now. We were ahead, they were ahead, we were up two. They just do their stuff better than we do our stuff right now. So we gotta get back to practice and work on that and get better.”

The afternoon’s most exciting game came at Wesleyan University in Middletown, where Xavier edged the Ridgefield boys hockey team, 3-2, in overtime.

Down 2-1, the Tigers (1-1) tied the game on Matteo van Wees’ goal with just 27 seconds left in the third period. But Chase Maxwell scored a power-play goal early in overtime to give Xavier (3-0) the victory.

Xavier led 1-0 entering the final period, but defenseman Ty Fujitani tied the game for the Tigers on a shot that deflected off a Xavier player. The Falcons regained the lead on Austin Reid’s tally with under six minutes left before van Wees scored to send the game to overtime.

