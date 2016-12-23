Catoonah house is coming down today

Empty, long neglected and deteriorating, the house at 28 Catoonah Street, beside the post office — home of the late Helen McGlynn Cumming for 69 years, from her marriage in 1934 to her death in 2003 at age 97 — is being demolished today, Dec. 23.

The property had been purchased by the owners of the adjacent shopping center that includes the post office, and has been leased to the U.S. Postal Service since 1982.

“We expect to finish the demolition on the property and to then grade it and seed it by the end of this month,” USPS spokesperson Christine Dugas said Tuesday.

With no one living there, the building was left to the elements and has been deteriorating for more than a decade. Neighbors now view it as an eyesore and safety hazard.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi once tried to save and repurpose it.

“Originally the idea to save it was to convert it to a Sunrise Cottage II,” Marconi said Monday. The plans never got off the ground, the house’s condition got worse, and over time — as complaints mounted — Marconi shifted the focus to getting it torn down.

Any progress proved slow and difficult — a problem some explained by pointing to the absentee owners and the involvement of the postal service. Marconi has been working with Congressman Jim Himes’ office to get the U.S. Postal Service to take down the house.

Eryn Bingle in Himes’ office emailed Marconi Friday, Dec. 2, saying: “Generally it looks as if abatement is scheduled to take 3-4 days, followed by demolition on Dec. 12.”

Tearing down the wood-frame structure would be followed by “work to fill in the foundation and grade the property,” she wrote. “I believe work is scheduled to go right up to Christmas, but that it will be largely complete at that point.”

Marconi credited Bingle and Himes with getting things done.

Marconi said he believes the postal service has no immediate plans for the property — it will be an empty lot.

“That’s my information,” Marconi said. “But we have requested in the past and will be working in the future toward the establishment of a pocket park, in keeping with the residential zone and the streetscape of Catoonah Street. And, hopefully, a new parking lot to the rear, that could accommodate as many as 20 additional cars.”

The postal service has five-year renewal options that run through 2048, with the next renewal coming up in September 2018, according to Dugas, the USPS spokesperson. It currently pays $28,056 a year on its lease, she said.

A write-up in the Ridgefield Preservation Trust’s architectural resources survey noted that the early 19th-Century house had been enhanced over its 200 years, with a pillared portico in the Colonial Revival style added about 1900, and “Victorian replacements” substituting for the original windows.

A preservationist who went through the building more recently thought it had been moved to the site, based on the chimney seeming of more recent vintage than the main structure, with its hand-hewn beams, Marconi said.

“Unfortunately, those are hand-hewn beams that will be gone forever,” he said.

The first selectman also reflected on the life the house’s last resident, who was born in 1905, was orphaned and raised by her aunt, taught at Locust Avenue school in Danbury, was married, widowed and raised three children as a single parent, then remained sociable and sharp into her late 90s.

“Helen Cumming was actually born across the street — I believe in the home now occupied by Tiger Sports — married and moved across the street to the house at 28 Catoonah Street until her passing,” Marconi said. “Her wake was at Kane’s, just west on Catoonah Street, and the funeral in St. Mary’s on Catoonah Street.”