No bridge work until new year, state says

Work at the state’s Route 35 bridge project by the Fox Hill condominiums is not expected to resume until after the New Year.

Already suspended for the week before Christmas in deference to retailers in the Main Street and Copps Hill areas, the bridge project will remain inactive for the week between the Christmas and New Year’s weekend — as had been promised in early December.

Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation said in Dec. 22 e-mail to town officials and other concerned parties that “No construction activity is planned for the week of Dec. 26th to Dec. 30th.”

He was asked if intention, at this point, is to resume work on Jan. 2, the Tuesday after the Monday holiday following New Year’s Day.

“That’s the plan,” he said.