Catoonah house: ‘Prep work’ starts

Machines and workers arrived at 22 Catoonah Street Thursday, Dec. 22, to begin readying the site for demolition of the long-deteriorating house beside the post office.

Joe Nazzarro of Georgetown-based Nazzarro Brothers said the derelitc structure wasn’t coming down immediately, the crew was just there for “prep work” to the demolition.

Asked when that might be he said he didn’t know. First Selectman Rudy Marconi said in early December that asbestos abatement was being done and Eryn Bingle of Congressman Jim Himes said the U.S. Postal Service, which owns the property, expected demolition to be done in December — though previously they’d said December of the first six months of the year.

“At least they’re getting start,” Marconi said Thursday.