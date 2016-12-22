Fire chief on leave; investigation continuing

Fire Chief Kevin Tappe remains on an administrative leave while an investigation into a possible violation of an unspecified town policy continues.

The chief attended a joint meeting of the Board of Selectmen and Fire Commission Thursday morning, Dec. 22, and requested that it be conducted in public session, not behind the closed doors of an executive session that legal notices of the meeting had suggested the selectmen would consider going into.

“We did receive a call from Chief Tappe requesting that our meeting take place in public,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi said.

Town Director of Human Resources Laurie Fernandez is conducting an investigation into a possible violation of a town policy, Marconi said, and will continue. He said he wouldn’t make public what policy the investigation concerned.

“It is an ongoing investigation. It has not been completed at this time,” Marconi said.

“Chief, you will remain on administrative leave until the completion of the investigation.”

He asked if other members of the board if they wished to speak.

“I have no comment,” Steve Zemo said. Maureen Kozlark and Bob Hebert were silent.

One member of the audience, however, did ask to say something.

Joe Cwalinski said he’d lived in town more than 40 years.

“I’ve known Chief Tappe longer than that,” he said — as a firefighter and fire department officer in both Stamford and Ridgefield.

“This man eats, breathes and lives fire,” Cwalinski said.

“I wish everyone, when they make considerations on what’s going to happen to him, please keep that in mind.”

No one from the town administration — Fernandez, Marconi, other board members — said what town policy had potentially been violated.

When the selectmen then closed the meeting — after only a few minutes — without any discussion of substance, Chief Tappe looked at another member of the audience and said, “What was the reason for the meeting?”

He spoke briefly in private to Fernandez after the meeting.

Asked what he understood the investigation to be about, Chief Tappe declined to go into it.

“It’s an ongoing investigation, so I don’t want to say anything,” he said.

The chief did offer an assurance that the fire department would continue functioning smoothly.

“The Ridgefield Fire Department is doing great and we have great people that work for us,” Chief Tappe said. “And we want to make sure the public maintains confidence in the Ridgefield Fire Department.”