How long has Ridgefield decorated the trees on Main Street during the holiday season? I wonder what it looked like in years past before my family moved here.

When this question was posed to the Old Ridgefield group on Facebook, it generated a lot of responses. But the earliest anyone could remember lights on Main Street trees was the 1940s.

In fact, Ridgefielders were lighting up the center of town as early as 1930.

Among the most notable lighting displays that year was outside the Ridgefield Library. However, there was considerable outrage after, late one night, someone stole all the light bulbs from the library’s display.

By 1934, the Lions Club, along with village merchants, undertook a project to dress up the village with 11 lines of colored lights strung across Main Street. It was well into the Great Depression and no doubt the Lions — who had many local merchants as members — felt the lights would help brighten spirits a bit.

On Christmas Eve 1939, Ridgefielders joined fellow Americans in “lighting up the night” to mark the country’s freedom from the war-caused blackouts that were then occurring in Europe. The event perhaps presaged what was to come here because outdoor lighting took a break when the United States entered World War II. The Office of War Utilities of the War Production Board asked town officials, civic clubs, merchants, and even homeowners to dispense with any outdoor decorative lighting for Christmas.

“Christmas lighting consumes a large amount of fuel in the production of electricity,” the agency said. “The fuel situation in most areas of the country is critical, and strict conservation is essential.”

The officials estimated that elimination of outdoor Christmas lighting nationally would save enough fuel to meet the power requirements of a city of 50,000 people for a year.

Village lighting resumed after the war but more modestly. Several people, including Abe Morelli, a former owner of Bedient’s Hardware, recalled two, big trees lighted in front of town hall for many Christmases.

There was a bit of a fuss one year in the 1970s when Charlie Coles, president of the Ridgefield Savings Bank, erected a tree with multicolored lights atop the bank’s Main Street headquarters. Some did not like the colored bulbs, and complained about it. Other said the tree was beautiful, and praised it. However, because of the kerfuffle, the bank abandoned multicolored tree in subsequent years.

The illuminating of the Bradford pears and other, smaller trees along Main Street started around 40 years ago when Billy Craig, of Craig’s Fine Jewelry, came up with a plan to light them. Over the years, the trees have grown a lot, requiring an increase in the number of bulbs. However, there’s also been a loss of trees due to disease, storm damage, and old age.

Incidentally, if you enjoy the village holiday lights and would like to help support them, you may send a contribution to the Holiday Trust Fund, Town Hall, 400 Main Street. —J.S.