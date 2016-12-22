Bus route changes: Schools to consider three-tier system

The grouping, swapping or switching of bus routes would be necessary to change to a later school start, being proposed by parents and under consideration by the Board of Education.

Changes would include grouping Ridgefield High School and Scotts Ridge Middle School students on the same buses, swapping the high school’s existing bus schedule with the middle schools, or switching back to a three-tier bus model from the current four-tier system.

Paul Hendrickson, school business manager, and Rick Lupinacci, transportation coordinator, explained the various schemes at the board’s Dec. 12 meeting:

• Switch all starting times. The entire transportation system can be moved up or back, whatever amount of time the Board of Education desires, Hendrickson said. Currently, the fourth tier finishes its runs between 4:40 and 4:45 p.m., so if the whole system was changed from an RHS start time of 7:25 a.m. to 7:55 a.m., the fourth tier would finish between 5:10 and 5:15 p.m.

• Group RHS and Scotts Ridge Middle School students on the same buses, keeping the current four-tier model intact but requiring the addition of four buses at an estimated cost of $392,733. “Bear in mind that this is planning for maximum capacity, not daily actual ridership,” Hendrickson said. “The district could plan based on an estimate of actual ridership, but there is the possibility that the bus could then become overloaded.”

• Swap tiers. Hendrickson said that any existing tier could be swapped with another tier, depending on desired start times, and not affect the number of buses used. Moving RHS to the third bus tier would result in the desired 8:30 a.m. start time that parents have been petitioning for throughout the fall. “There would be minimal additional cost in choosing this option, as the number of buses would not change,” said Hendrickson, who favored swapping the high school with the middle school tier and starting RHS at 8 — not 8:30. The third- and fourth-tier routing would remain the same.

• Have three tiers. Veterans Park, Barlow Mountain and Farmingville elementary schools would share a similar slot with East Ridge Middle School, while Scotts Ridge and the high school would share another. The third tier would consist of students from Ridgebury, Scotland and Barlow Mountain. The start time for the first three elementary schools would be 7:30 a.m. and for ERMS it would be 7:45 a.m. SRMS and RHS would then be on the second tier, with a school start time of 8:30 a.m. The third tier of RES, SES and BMES would then have a start time of approximately 9:15 a.m. “The middle schools will be starting and finishing at different times — does this affect any shared programs or staff?” Hendrickson wondered. “Will the later RHS start time have any effect on students working after school?”

• RHS, ERMS and SRMS all get 8 a.m. start times. Under this three-tier system, the middle schools and the high school would open at the same time and finish together at 2:50 p.m. Tier two would be made up of three elementary schools, running from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with the third tier being made up of the remaining three schools and operating from 9:20 a.m. to 4:10 p.m. “The 8 a.m. start time for RHS and Scotts Ridge works out fairly well because of the close proximity of the schools,” Hendrickson said. “For RHS and East Ridge it does not work out as well, because there is a travel time of about 15 minutes between schools. This brings up the question, Who is dropped off first?”

In the last model, Hendrickson and Lupinacci agreed that ERMS would work better but worried about the second group of elementary school students who would be getting home between 4:50 and 5 p.m. — about 10 to 15 minutes later than currently.

Hendrickson said that those two elementary tiers could be swapped year to year “so a family is not always on the last tier,” but that additional buses would be needed to carry out this plan.

Also worrisome to Hendrickson and Lupinacci was the fact that capacity would double under the three-tier model that has the high school and middle schools all starting at 8.

“In all cases checked, capacity is doubled on this tier, doubling the number of buses, from 30 to 60, to get all students to the schools for the 8 a.m. start time,” said Hendrickson, estimating that 30 extra buses would be needed for the first tier and cost the district around $2,158,913 per year.

“Also, there is the question of First Student getting an additional 30 drivers,” Hendrickson said.

Current process

The first tier consists of 24 buses arriving at Ridgefield High School and four buses at St. Mary’s for a 7:25 a.m. start time.

The second tier has 30 buses — 12 for SRMS and 18 for ERMS. The start time at both schools is 8 a.m.

The third tier has 26 buses and serves Branchville, Ridgebury, and Scotland elementary schools with eight, eight, and 10 buses, respectively. These schools have an 8:35 a.m. start time.

The fourth tier has 21 buses and serves Barlow Mountain, Farmingville, and Veterans Park Elementary Schools with eight, seven, and six buses, respectively. These schools have a 9:10 a.m. start time.

“Despite low ridership among high school students, the distances covered and resultant length of ride requires a large number of buses,” Hendrickson said.

“The follow-on tiers require the number of buses predominantly for ridership and frequency of stops.”