Town’s ‘angels’ brighten holidays

Presents, bags of them, were on the floor, on chairs, on desktops, seemingly every flat surface in town hall’s social services office. Christmas and Hanukah were days away.

A man popped into the doorway and said his name. Karen Gaudian started handing him, one after another, bags filled with wrapped presents.

“There are six,” she said.

“You guys are awesome,” he said.

“It’s not us,” she replied. “It’s the donor.”

The holidays are busy at the social services office — good busy.

“People are generous,” said Gaudian, the Social Services Department’s administrator.

The generosity goes beyond holiday gifts. “Whenever we’re short of something, we send out a note, or make a few calls. In two days, we’ll have a car full of food,” Gaudian said. “People in Ridgefield are very generous.”

Anonymous donors do a lot.

“We do have ‘angels’ and some of them do profound things,” Gaudian said.

“We took 100 seniors shopping at Kohl’s. They have up to $100 to spend, and they get a $100 gift card to Stop & Shop.

[See letters, page 4A.]

“That’s one person,” she said of the donor. “Every year.”

One of Ridgefield’s angels.

“We have many angels and they are everywhere,” said Social Services Director Tony Phillips.

“Angels come in all shapes and sizes,” he said. “We have some wealthy donors or foundations who make large donations but prefer to remain anonymous, and I have several retirees who carry in boxes and bags of items we need every week or every month. They wish to remain nameless and don’t want a thank-you note. …

“There are so, so many contributors to what we do — literally hundreds of different people, agencies, stores, churches, temples, service clubs, Scouts, schools, etc., who donate to help their neighbors. Rotary Sunrise has been an angel.”

Phillips said recently that donors had distributed 160 turkeys for Thanksgiving and given thousands of pounds of fresh and frozen food at monthly food truck dates. Donors gave “tens of thousands of dollars and tons and tons of non-perishable goods” through the food pantries and other programs. Also, 150 households were registered for over $50,000 in energy assistance, more than 30 families were provided with back-to-school shoes, and donors helped organize holiday gifts for more than 100 children.

The seniors’ holiday shopping trip was a treat.

“They really enjoy being able to do that,” Gaudian said.

“It’s fun for us,” she added. “We’re able to play Santa Claus. They’re very grateful, even though we’re not the ones doing it — it’s all donor-based. It’s all these angels.”

“It’s really nice to have them to help take care of your seniors on limited fixed incomes,” Gaudian said. “We’re able to see they have warm coats, sweaters, boots for the winter. Normally, they can’t afford to buy this stuff.”

Food provided by social services also comes from angels — a group that includes Rotary Sunrise volunteers and the many shoppers who support its food collections in front of Stop & Shop on the first Saturday of every month.

Rotary Sunrise has volunteered “many years now, driving in hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of food for the pantry,” Phillips said.

Ridgefielders in need may pick up food at what Phillips calls “pop-up food pantries” the Monday after Rotary’s “first Saturday” food drive. They’re from 12 to 1 that Monday, but the location changes: on Jan. 9, at St. Stephen’s; on Feb. 6, at Ballard Green; March 6, St. Stephen’s; April 3, Ballard Green.

An anonymous angel’s support brings the Connecticut Food Bank’s mobile food pantry truck to town, at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, the second Friday each month — Jan. 13, Feb. 10 — from 11 to noon.

“That’s open to anybody — no questions asked,” Gaudian said. “We probably have 130 households.”

People also stop by the social services office in town hall for food — donated by Rotary, faith communities, individuals. Ridgefield’s angels.

About 40 households a week come in for food, on average, Gaudian said, although it ranges from 20 to 75 — and more people benefit since many who stop in have families.

“We tell people they can come once a week,” Gaudian said.

The generosity continues.

“Last week,” Phillips said, “I found a big check tacked to my door to go help the emergency fund, and I got another by mail (with a note asking me to send them a note in January asking for my wish list!). I had holiday gifts dropped off by two local service clubs to help several families. My intern and Karen went to Toys for Tots to get items for local families, the Board of Realtors dropped off a nice-sized donation, I received more than 150 shoeboxes filled with stocking stuffers from a local church.

“I visited with Rotary Sunrise Tuesday morning, where they gave me a check and gift card donations. Ridgebury School did a full car’s worth food drive, someone donated some gift cards to help a few veterans …

“And this morning I walked in to find that a 600-can food drive by Scotts Ridge Middle School was just delivered and Salvation Army kettle cash from this past weekend was dropped off.”

“The value of all this is priceless,” he said. “But if you are looking for a number, we estimate it’s over $150,000 a year in cash/food/product donations — and the hours that people spend collecting or moving food, helping at the truck, ringing bells etc. is incalculable.”

The work of angels.

“They are wonderful,” Phillips said. “They are all generous. They are all special. They are all caring. They are all what make Ridgefield such a special place to live and work, go to school and in which to grow up.”