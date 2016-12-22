Ridgefield wrestlers stop Stamford in opener

Despite forfeiting three weight classes, the Ridgefield High wrestling team opened its season with a 44-33 victory over Stamford on Wednesday afternoon.

The Tigers won eight of the 11 matches on the mat, getting six pins and one technical fall.

After forfeiting the first weight class, Ridgefield responded with six straight triumphs to take a 32-6 lead. The Tigers were ahead 38-18 before Stamford won three of the final four matches.

Wrestling at 152 pounds, Ridgefield senior Liam Courtney had the day’s fastest pin (by one second), finishing off his Stamford opponent in 1:05. Teammate Chris D’Entrone (195 pounds) pinned his Stamford opponent in 1:06.

Adding pins for the Tigers were Jared Donnelly (138 pounds) in 4:35, Simon Preston (145) in 3:27, freshman Bryan Showstead (160) in 4:30, and Ben Smart (106) in 1:25.

Jesse Walker won with a 20-4 technical fall at 126 pounds, and Peter Murray prevailed via a 9-3 decision at 132 pounds.

Notes: In addition to its three forfeit victories, Stamford won two weight classes on pins and another on a decision.