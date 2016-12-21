The Ridgefield Press

‘Personnel matter’ prompts meeting Thursday morning

By Macklin K. Reid on December 21, 2016 in Lead News, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

Apparently troubled by some behavior in the fire department, First Selectmen Rudy Marconi has called a joint special meeting of Board of Selectmen and Fire Commission  Thursday morning for a “possible executive session to discuss a personnel matter in regards to a violation of town policy.” The meeting is scheduled Thursday, Dec. 22, at 8:45 a.m. in town hall’s large conference room. The meeting will be open to the public at its start, and then the selectmen will discuss possibly going into a closed door executive session, which is permitted for “personnel matters” under state Freedom of Information law. A majority of the selectmen must vote to go into executive session.

Details of what prompted the meeting were not made public. The selectmen and fire commission are the same five people meeting under two different state statutes.

