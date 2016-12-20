Girls hoop: Ridgefield gets past Warde, 50-43

For the second time in the same week, the Ridgefield High girls basketball team defeated Fairfield Warde.

But the rematch was much closer.

Ridgefield got enough turnovers from its press in the second half to put away Warde, 50-43, on Tuesday afternoon at Ridgefield High.

The Tigers, who improved to 4-0, had beaten Warde, 53-39, in the finals of the Masuk Tip-Off Tournament in Monroe last Wednesday. Warde lost its standout center, Shania Osborne, to a knee injury early in that contest and had no answer for Ridgefield, which dominated the boards.

The Mustangs were still without Osborne in Tuesday’s conference game but played much better, getting a strong game from point guard Daja Polk.

Ridgefield led by just one point, 26-25, at halftime and then turned up the intensity on its full-court press in the final two quarters, rattling Warde into turnovers. The Tigers were ahead 40-35 after three quarters and kept Warde from rallying in the final eight minutes.

“Good teams have the ability to win ugly games, and I think that’s what we did today,” said Ridgefield head coach Tom DiMarzo. “It’s difficult to beat any team twice in one week.

“Give it to the other coach (Warde’s Dave Danko),” added DiMarzo. “He came up with ways to beat our press, but we caught on after a while.”

Ridgefield got big performances from senior guard Meaghan O’Hara and junior forward Caroline Curnal. O’Hara finished with 16 points and grabbed six rebounds, while Curnal had a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Grace Goodwin contributed nine points, and Julia Middlebrook and Claire Middlebrook each had five points. Julia Middlebrook added six rebounds and three assists for the Tigers.

Notes: Tuesday’s game was shown live on the HAN Network. To watch the broadcast, click here.