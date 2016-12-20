Boys swim preview: Smith leads Ridgefield

With his team coming off one of the best seasons in program history, Ridgefield High boys swimming coach Emmanuel Lanzo is hopeful of sustained success this winter.

“We have almost the same firepower as last year,” said Lanzo, who enters his second season as head coach. “We have some very good swimmers returning, and we have five or six new freshmen from RAC (Ridgefield Aquatic Club) who all swim year-round.”

The Tigers were a top-seven team at all three post-season meets in 2015-16, finishing fourth in the conference, fifth in Class LL, and seventh at the State Open.

Ridgefield’s leading returnee is junior Kieran Smith, who is among the top 18-under swimmers in the country. Smith won five (of six) individual events in championship meets last season, setting school, meet and state records along the way.

Two of those first-place finishes came at the season-ending State Open, as Smith won the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyles, breaking meet and state records in the latter event. He also triumphed in both races at FCIACs and was first in the 200 freestyle and second in the 500 freestyle at the Class LL meet.

“Kieran is ranked in the top 40 (18-under) swimmers in the world in the 400 IM,” said Lanzo. “He can basically do whatever event he wants; he is that good.”

But while Smith is back, the other half of Ridgefield’s one-two sophomore punch last season is not. AJ Bornstein, who had top-10 finishes in two individual events at all three championship meets, has moved out-of-state with his family.

“We will miss him,” said Lanzo. “Just like Kieran, AJ is also one of the best 18-under swimmers out there.”

In addition to Smith, the Tigers return several swimmers who scored post-season points last winter. The group includes seniors Luke Wang, Liam Riebling, Jared Nussbaum and Alex Burns, as well as sophomore Will Bryant. Wang, who was 13th in the 100 breaststroke at last season’s State Open, is currently sidelined with an injury.

Also looking to contribute are seniors Max Berger, Seth Boehle and Jackson Cashman; juniors Nick Bradley, James DeMatteo, Max Gagnon and Nick Jerome; and sophomore Vidur Hareesh.

Lanzo is also excited about Ridgefield’s freshmen class, which includes several swimmers who should be factors this season. “It’s a good group,” said Lanzo. “They are all dedicated swimmers.”

Ridgefield’s top diver is sophomore Caitlin Inall, who finished 16th at the Class L meet last season. “Caitlin has improved,” said Lanzo. “She has looked good at practices.”

Notes: Smith was named the Most Outstanding Swimmer at last season’s FCIAC championship meet. He and Bornstein competed at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in August.

Following today’s season opener on the road at Westhill, Ridgefield will swim six of its nine remaining dual meets at home.