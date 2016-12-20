The Ridgefield Press

HAN On Demand: Fairfield Warde at Ridgefield girls basketball

By Joshua Fisher on December 20, 2016

Girls basketball makes its 2016-17 HAN Network debut as the Ridgefield Tigers host the Fairfield Warde Mustangs. Watch the Tuesday, Dec. 20, game live at 4 p.m. (or later on-demand) in the video player below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The game video player will be embedded here by 3:50 p.m. If you don’t see it, refresh your browser or watch at HAN.Network.

The Tigers defeated the Mustangs, 53-39, in the Masuk Tip-Off Tournament championship game last Wednesday in Monroe. Read more about that game in The Ridgefield Press. Ridgefield, 3-0, comes into this game undefeated while Warde, last season’s runner-up in the FCIAC, is 1-2.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.

