Throughout Monday night’s season opener, the Ridgefield High boys basketball team went on scoring runs whenever Bassick threatened to pull away.

But the Tigers could never catch up completely.

Continuing the trend, Ridgefield’s final run also fell short, as the host Lions were able to hang on for a 67-64 triumph in Bridgeport.

Afterwards, Ridgefield head coach Andrew McClellan pointed out his team’s troubles: Turnovers, free throws and outside shooting.

“We’re really disappointed with the way we handled the ball,” said McClellan. “I think we’ve got 20-25 turnovers. That’s too many to beat a good team.

“A ton of missed free throws,” added McClellan about his team’s 28-of-42 performance from the foul line. “We didn’t knock down outside shots. That’s a part of our game. When we knock down some outside shots and stop turning the ball over, who knows what happens here.”

Down 62-56 with two minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Tigers made one last charge. Nick Laudati’s layup got Ridgefield within four points, 65-61, with 19 seconds left, and after Bassick hit one of two free throws, Chris Longo knocked down a three-pointer to trim the Lions’ lead to 66-64 with 1.1 seconds remaining.

Bassick then added one more free throw to end the scoring and seal the victory.

Ahead 30-29 at halftime, Bassick controlled the start of the third quarter and widened its lead to 45-38. But the Tigers scored seven of the period’s final nine points to close within 47-45 going into the final eight minutes.

Ridgefield trailed 15-11 at the end of the first quarter but then played its best basketball of the night at the start of the second period. Brenden McNamara converted a traditional three-point play to give the Tigers a 16-15 lead, and Ridgefield added five of the next six points to go ahead 21-16. But Bassick ended the quarter on a 15-10 run to pull in front, 30-29, at the break.

McNamara finished with 20 points (10 in each half) to lead Ridgefield. Longo and Laudati added 13 points apiece.

“I thought we rebounded well. I thought we attacked well when we weren’t being indecisive with the ball,” said McClellan. “When we were decisive with the ball we got all kinds of good stuff when we actually ran offense. We had the poise to run good offense — we got whatever we wanted. We have a lot of good pieces.”

Press Sports Reporter Rich Kaufman contributed reporting to this story.